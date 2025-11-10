Brumbaugh leads Tulane against Louisiana after 33-point game

Tulane Green Wave (2-0) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Louisiana…

Tulane Green Wave (2-0) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Louisiana after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 33 points in Tulane’s 79-71 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

Louisiana went 12-21 overall with a 5-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 25.8 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Tulane finished 13-7 in AAC action and 4-7 on the road last season. The Green Wave allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shot 41.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

