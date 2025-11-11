Brumbaugh leads Tulane against Louisiana after 33-point game

Tulane Green Wave (2-0) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

Tulane Green Wave (2-0) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Louisiana after Rowan Brumbaugh’s 33-point game in Tulane’s 79-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

Louisiana finished 5-12 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Ragin’ Cajuns allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Tulane finished 19-15 overall last season while going 4-7 on the road. The Green Wave allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shot 41.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

