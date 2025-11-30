Brubaker leads Seattle U against Florida International after 24-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (3-4) at Florida International Panthers (2-3) Miami; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-4) at Florida International Panthers (2-3)

Miami; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on Florida International after Ella Brubaker scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 72-61 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. Florida International is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WCC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tamia Stricklin averaging 5.3.

Florida International averages 70.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 76.1 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 63.3 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 76.8 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Collins is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Claudia Marina Gonzalez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Andjela Bigovic averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Brubaker is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals.

