Brown’s 23 help Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph’s Long Island 107-43

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 11:11 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Rob Brown III scored 23 points and Stony Brook beat Saint Joseph’s 107-43 on Tuesday.

Brown shot 8 for 11, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Seawolves (3-0). Jonah Butler scored 21 points and added five steals. Erik Pratt had 16 points.

Brown scored 17 points in the first half to help Stony Brook build a 55-18 halftime lead.

Jaiden Gaston finished with 12 points for the Golden Eagles. Saint Joseph’s also got nine points from Erik Kubelka.

