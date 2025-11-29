Brown visits Lehigh following Fandre’s 27-point outing

Brown Bears (5-2) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Brown after…

Brown Bears (5-2) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Brown after Lily Fandre scored 27 points in Lehigh’s 89-84 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 on their home court. Lehigh gives up 79.6 points and has been outscored by 13.2 points per game.

The Bears are 2-2 on the road. Brown is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lehigh averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Brown allows. Brown’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessie Ozzauto is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Belle Bramer is averaging 10.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2%.

Alyssa Moreland is averaging 15.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals for the Bears. Grace Arnolie is averaging 15.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.