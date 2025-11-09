Brown scores 28 as Loyola Marymount knocks off UAPB 94-72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rodney Brown Jr.’s 28 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat UAPB 94-72 on Saturday. Brown finished 8…

Brown finished 8 of 13 from 3-point range and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Lions (3-0). Jan Vide scored 15 points and added 11 assists. Jalen Shelley shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Golden Lions (0-3) were led in scoring by Jaquan Scott, who finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Milhan Charles added 13 points and six rebounds for UAPB. Trevon Payton also had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Loyola Marymount took the lead for good with 6:13 remaining in the first half. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Brown racking up 14 points. Loyola Marymount extended its lead to 59-47 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Brown scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as LMU closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

