Brown scores 26, Dawes has double-double to help Utah hold off Sam Houston 85-79

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown scored 26 points and made key free throws late, Keanu Dawes had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Utah held off Sam Houston for an 85-79 victory on Saturday night.

Isaiah Manning, Damon Nicholas Jr. and Jacobe Coleman each hit a 3-pointer during Sam Houston’s 16-3 run to pull to 79-77 with 1:09 remaining. Brown shot 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to seal it.

Brown was 6 of 16 from the floor and 13 of 15 from the line. Don McHenry added 12 points and Seydou Traore scored 10 for Utah (4-0).

Coleman made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead Sam Houston (1-2). Justin Begg added 16 points, Manning finished with 13 and Veljko Ilic scored 10.

Brown scored 11 points and Dawes added 10 to go with nine rebounds to help Utah build a 37-30 halftime lead. Coleman made a pair of 3s, shot 5 of 6 from the floor and scored 12 points to pace Sam Houston.

Traore hit two 3s and scored eight points, and McHenry and Dawes also hit from long range during a 20-6 run to push the Utes’ lead to 57-37 lead with 14:22 left in the second half. Dawes and Brown each had a dunk to end the surge.

