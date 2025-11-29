Brown scores 20 as Southern Indiana takes down Kentucky State 93-56

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kaden Brown had 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 93-56 win against Kentucky State on Saturday. Brown…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kaden Brown had 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 93-56 win against Kentucky State on Saturday.

Brown had five rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (3-5). Ismail Habib scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Cardell Bailey went 6 of 17 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Thorobreds were led in scoring by Aziel Blackwell, who finished with 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.