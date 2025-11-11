Brown scores 19, Sooners cruise past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 95-69

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored a game-high 19 points, Nijel Pack and Dayton Forsythe each added 15 and…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored a game-high 19 points, Nijel Pack and Dayton Forsythe each added 15 and Oklahoma took down Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 95-69 on Tuesday night.

Brown was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe, adding 4 steals, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Sooners (2-1).

Tae Davis scored 13 points and hauled in 15 rebounds (11 offensive rebounds) for the fifth double-double of his career (most recently in a 20-point, 10-rebound game against Dartmouth on Dec. 11, 2024). Derrion Reid added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Pine Bluff (0-4) kept it close through the first 12 minutes of the game, but a 21-9 run to end the half sent Oklahoma to the locker room with a 42-31 lead. The Sooners did not trail after the 11:22 mark of the first half.

Milhan Charles led with 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini and Jaquan Scott each added 14 points. The Lions were held to 40% shooting from the field and 28% from 3-point range.

