Brown scores 18 as Davidson defeats Bowling Green 91-87

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Sam Brown had 18 points in Davidson’s 91-87 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Brown shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Wildcats (4-0). Nick Coval scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds. Parker Friedrichsen had 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line.

Josiah Shackelford led the Falcons (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. Javontae Campbell added 21 points and two steals for Bowling Green. Sam Towns and Mayar Wol added 16 points each.

Brown scored 13 points in the first half for Davidson, who led 45-38 at halftime. Davidson turned an 11-point second-half lead into a 21-point advantage with an 11-1 run to make it a 67-46 lead with 9:34 left in the half. Friedrichsen scored 13 second-half points.

