Brown leads Utah against Sam Houston after 21-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Utah Utes (3-0)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Sam Houston after Terrence Brown scored 21 points in Utah’s 87-69 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Utah went 15-4 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Utes averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

Sam Houston went 6-13 in CUSA play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Bearkats averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

