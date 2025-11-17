Brown leads Utah against Purdue Fort Wayne after 26-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-3) at Utah Utes (4-0) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-3) at Utah Utes (4-0)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Terrence Brown scored 26 points in Utah’s 85-79 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Utah went 16-17 overall with a 15-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Utes averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 25.8 bench points last season.

The Mastodons are 0-3 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Duffy averaging 3.4.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

