Brown leads Stony Brook against Yale after 23-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-0) at Yale Bulldogs (2-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Yale after Rob Brown III scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 107-43 win over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

Yale went 22-8 overall with an 11-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 5.8 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Stony Brook went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Seawolves averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

