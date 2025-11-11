Brown leads Oklahoma against UAPB after 21-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -33.5;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -33.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts UAPB after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 83-68 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Oklahoma went 20-14 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sooners averaged 78.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.

UAPB went 2-17 on the road and 6-25 overall last season. The Golden Lions averaged 7.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

