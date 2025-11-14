Brown leads No. 12 Louisville against Ohio after 29-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Louisville Cardinals (3-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Louisville hosts Ohio…

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Louisville Cardinals (3-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Louisville hosts Ohio after Mikel Brown Jr. scored 29 points in Louisville’s 96-88 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Louisville went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Cardinals averaged 6.4 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio went 10-9 in MAC games and 3-10 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

