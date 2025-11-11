Brown leads Loyola Marymount against UTEP after 28-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-0) at UTEP Miners (2-0) El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5;…

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-0) at UTEP Miners (2-0)

El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits UTEP after Rodney Brown Jr. scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 94-72 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

UTEP went 18-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Miners averaged 13.2 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Loyola Marymount went 9-11 in WCC action and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

