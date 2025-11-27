Brown faces Bucknell on 4-game win streak

Brown Bears (4-2) at Bucknell Bison (3-3) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to keep…

Brown Bears (4-2) at Bucknell Bison (3-3)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bears take on Bucknell.

The Bison have gone 2-0 at home. Bucknell has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears have gone 1-2 away from home. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 11.8 assists per game led by Charlotte Adams-Lopez averaging 2.8.

Bucknell’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 62.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 60.7 Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bison. Isabella Casey is averaging 8.7 points.

Alyssa Moreland is averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 steals for the Bears. Grace Arnolie is averaging 16.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.