Brown Bears face the Hampton Pirates on 3-game slide

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at Brown Bears (0-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown comes into the…

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at Brown Bears (0-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown comes into the matchup against Hampton as losers of three games in a row.

Brown finished 14-13 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

Hampton went 8-11 in CAA action and 4-9 on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.