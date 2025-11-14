Brown Bears face the Hampton Pirates on 3-game skid

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at Brown Bears (0-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under…

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at Brown Bears (0-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Bears play Hampton.

Brown finished 8-6 at home last season while going 14-13 overall. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.

Hampton finished 8-11 in CAA action and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

