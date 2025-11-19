Brooks, Jones each post 13 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists as No. 16 N.C. State women top CCU 71-58

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks and Zamareya Jones each had 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and No.…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks and Zamareya Jones each had 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and No. 16 N.C. State beat Coastal Carolina 71-58 on Wednesday night.

N.C. State (3-2) bounced back after a 69-59 loss to then-No. 17 TCU on Sunday in a matchup between teams that reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament last season.

N.C. State was outscored by Coastal Carolina in the third and fourth quarters, but it was not enough for the Chanticleers to overcome scoring 13 first-half points.

CCU led 7-4 with 7:38 left in the first quarter but did not make another field goal until the 3:20 mark of the second to trail 26-11. The Chanticleers made just 5 of 31 shots (16.1%) in the first half to trail 34-13 at the break.

N.C. State twice had its lead cut to nine points in the third quarter, but the Wolfpack had an answer at the other end both times. N.C. State led by double figures the entire fourth.

Khamil Pierre grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points for N.C. State, which had a 24-game home winning streak end on Sunday.

Tessa Grady scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers for Coastal Carolina (2-4). Tracey Hueston had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Chanticleers finished 23-9 last year to earn a postseason WNIT appearance.

Up next

Coastal Carolina: Returns home to play Presbyterian on Monday.

N.C. State: Finishes its homestand against Rhode Island on Sunday.

