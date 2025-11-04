Brooklyn Hicks scores 17, Montana downs Northwest Indian 106-41 in opener

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brooklyn Hicks’ 17 points helped Montana defeat Northwest Indian 106-41 on Monday night in a season…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brooklyn Hicks’ 17 points helped Montana defeat Northwest Indian 106-41 on Monday night in a season opener.

Hicks also had six rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kenyon Aguino scored 14 points and while going 5 of 7 and 4 grabbed eight rebounds. Te’Jon Sawyer had 12 points.

JD McGee led the Eagles with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.