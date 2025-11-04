Live Radio
Brooklyn Hicks scores 17, Montana downs Northwest Indian 106-41 in opener

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 2:36 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brooklyn Hicks’ 17 points helped Montana defeat Northwest Indian 106-41 on Monday night in a season opener.

Hicks also had six rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kenyon Aguino scored 14 points and while going 5 of 7 and 4 grabbed eight rebounds. Te’Jon Sawyer had 12 points.

JD McGee led the Eagles with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

