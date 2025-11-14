Broadnax leads Rice against East Texas A&M after 21-point performance

East Texas A&M Lions (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-2) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -11.5; over/under…

East Texas A&M Lions (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-2)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts East Texas A&M after Trae Broadnax scored 21 points in Rice’s 81-69 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Rice finished 13-19 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

East Texas A&M went 1-16 on the road and 5-26 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 64.4 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

