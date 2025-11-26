Brizzi’s 25 points and Freitag’s buzzer-beater lift Buffalo over Bucknell 73-71

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi scored a career-high 25 points, Daniel Freitag hit a jump shot off the…

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi scored a career-high 25 points, Daniel Freitag hit a jump shot off the glass at the buzzer, and Buffalo beat Bucknell 73-71 on Wednesday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Brizzi had four steals for the Bulls (7-0). Freitag scored 18 points and grabbed a career-best nine rebounds. Noah Batchelor finished with 11 points. The Bulls picked up their seventh straight win.

Brandon McCreesh led the Bison (2-6) with 20 points and six rebounds. Bucknell also got 13 points from Amon Dorries. Pat Curtin finished with 12 points. The Bison prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Brizzi put up 12 points in the first half for Buffalo, who led 45-32 at the break.

This is just the second time in its Division I era that Buffalo has started the season 7-0. The first was in 2018-19.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

