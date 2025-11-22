Briggs scores 17, New Haven knocks off VSU-Lyndon 122-51

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kheni Briggs’ 17 points helped New Haven defeat VSU-Lyndon 122-51 on Saturday. Briggs added three…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kheni Briggs’ 17 points helped New Haven defeat VSU-Lyndon 122-51 on Saturday.

Briggs added three steals for the Chargers (3-4). Zoumana Traore shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Tristan Burth had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.

The Hornets were led in scoring by Wesley McIntyre, who finished with 16 points and two steals.

