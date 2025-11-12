Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brewer's 26 lead Western…

Brewer’s 26 lead Western Michigan over Purdue Fort Wayne 83-71

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 9:55 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Brewer scored 26 points to help Western Michigan defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-71 on Wednesday.

Brewer added 12 rebounds for the Broncos (2-2). Brady Swartz added 20 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Corey Hadnot II finished with 32 points and four steals for the Mastodons (1-3). DeAndre Craig added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Swartz scored eight points in the first half and Western Michigan went into halftime trailing 37-32. Brewer’s 21-point second half helped Western Michigan close out the 12-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up