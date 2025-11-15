Brewer leads Western Michigan against South Dakota after 26-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (2-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (2-2) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (2-2)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays South Dakota after Jayden Brewer scored 26 points in Western Michigan’s 83-71 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

South Dakota finished 14-2 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Coyotes averaged 85.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.7 last season.

Western Michigan finished 12-20 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 76.0 points per game and shot 46.7% from the field last season.

