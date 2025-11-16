Brewer leads Western Michigan against South Dakota after 26-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (2-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (2-2) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (2-2)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -3.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits South Dakota after Jayden Brewer scored 26 points in Western Michigan’s 83-71 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

South Dakota went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Coyotes averaged 85.2 points per game last season, 20.0 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

Western Michigan finished 6-10 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Broncos averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.