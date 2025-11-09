Brenen Lorient scores career-high 26 for West Virginia in 69-47 victory over Lehigh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Brenen Lorient scored a career-high 26 to propel West Virginia to a 69-47 victory over Lehigh…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Brenen Lorient scored a career-high 26 to propel West Virginia to a 69-47 victory over Lehigh on Sunday.

Lorient sank 11 of 15 shots from the floor for the Mountaineers (3-0), including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-9 senior forward added seven rebounds and three steals. Harlan Obioha totaled 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lorient scored seven points in a 16-2 run to begin the game for West Virginia and the Mountaineers breezed to a 42-20 lead at halftime after leading by as many as 26. Lorient led all scorers with 13 on 5-for-6 shooting at the break.

Andrew Urosevic hit a 3-pointer to cut a 27-point second-half deficit down to 58-44 with 6:46 remaining, but the Mountain Hawks would get no closer.

Urosevic topped Lehigh (1-2) with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting with four 3-pointers. Joshua Ingram hit 5 of 9 shots, scoring 14.

West Virginia held Lehigh to 34.8% shooting and outscored the Mountaineers in the paint 28-12.

