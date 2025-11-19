Bradley visits Western Illinois following Nicastro’s 31-point performance

Bradley Braves (1-1) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-0) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Bradley…

Bradley Braves (1-1) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-0)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Bradley after Mia Nicastro scored 31 points in Western Illinois’ 86-75 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

Western Illinois went 17-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Leathernecks averaged 6.2 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

Bradley finished 4-12 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Braves shot 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range last season.

