Bradley hosts UMass-Lowell following Massaquoi’s 26-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-4) at Bradley Braves (1-3) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -19.5; over/under…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-4) at Bradley Braves (1-3)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -19.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Bradley after JJ Massaquoi scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 109-75 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Bradley finished 28-9 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Braves allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

The River Hawks have gone 0-3 away from home. UMass-Lowell is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

