Bradley hosts Bellarmine after Nelson’s 26-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (2-3) at Bradley Braves (1-2)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Bellarmine after Kaylen Nelson scored 26 points in Bradley’s 84-77 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Bradley went 8-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Braves averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 6.0 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

The Knights have gone 1-1 away from home. Bellarmine allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

