Bradley faces Princeton

Princeton Tigers (3-3) vs. Bradley Braves (2-3)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Bradley square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Braves have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Bradley has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Princeton is third in the Ivy League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Huggins averaging 2.0.

Bradley’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 73.0 points per game, 2.4 more than the 70.6 Bradley allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Jack Stanton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Dalen Davis is averaging 16.5 points and 3.2 assists.

