Bradley Braves face the Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames (5-1) vs. Bradley Braves (3-4)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley squares off against Liberty in Orlando, Florida.

The Braves are 3-4 in non-conference play. Bradley scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Flames are 5-1 in non-conference play. Liberty is third in the CUSA scoring 87.0 points per game and is shooting 55.3%.

Bradley is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.9% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty averages 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jaquan Johnson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.9 points.

Brett Decker Jr. averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 55.3% from beyond the arc. Kaden Metheny is averaging 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.