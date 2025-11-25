Bradley Braves and the UCSD Tritons play in Orlando, Florida

UCSD Tritons (5-0) vs. Bradley Braves (3-3) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1.5; over/under is…

UCSD Tritons (5-0) vs. Bradley Braves (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Bradley square off at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Braves are 3-3 in non-conference play. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Montana Wheeler averaging 4.3.

The Tritons are 5-0 in non-conference play. UCSD is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

Bradley makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UCSD has shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 10.7 points.

Alex Chaikin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Leo Beath is averaging 19.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

