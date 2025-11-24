Bradley Braves and the Princeton Tigers meet in Orlando, Florida

Princeton Tigers (3-3) vs. Bradley Braves (2-3) Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -7.5; over/under is…

Princeton Tigers (3-3) vs. Bradley Braves (2-3)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Bradley meet at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Braves have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Bradley scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Tigers have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Princeton ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 12.8 assists per game led by Dalen Davis averaging 3.2.

Bradley is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton averages 73.0 points per game, 2.4 more than the 70.6 Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Davis is shooting 37.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Jackson Hicke is averaging 10.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.