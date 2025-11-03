Bradford scores 31 as Charlotte downs Indiana State 92-76

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Ben Bradford scored 31 points as Charlotte beat Indiana State 92-76 on Monday. Bradford shot 10 for…

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Ben Bradford scored 31 points as Charlotte beat Indiana State 92-76 on Monday.

Bradford shot 10 for 19 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Major Freeman went 7 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Ian Scott finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Sycamores. Derek Vorst added 14 points for Indiana State. Camp Wagner recorded 12 points.

