Braden Sparks scores 22 to lead Fairfield over New Hampshire 72-68

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 22 points as Fairfield beat New Hampshire 72-68 on Sunday. Sparks also had…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 22 points as Fairfield beat New Hampshire 72-68 on Sunday.

Sparks also had five rebounds for the Stags (5-3). Brandon Benjamin scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Declan Wucherpfennig totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats (2-6) were led by Belal El Shakery, who posted 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Davide Poser added 12 points and Jack Graham contributed nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.