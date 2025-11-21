Brackens leads Arizona State against UNLV after 23-point game

UNLV Lady Rebels (2-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-0) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

UNLV Lady Rebels (2-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts UNLV after McKinna Brackens scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 82-77 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

Arizona State finished 5-9 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Sun Devils averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

UNLV went 26-8 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Lady Rebels averaged 7.2 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.