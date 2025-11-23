Bowling Green squares off against Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (2-4) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (3-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Bowling…

Bucknell Bison (2-4) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Bowling Green square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Falcons are 3-2 in non-conference play. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 89.4 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Bison are 2-4 in non-conference play. Bucknell averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bowling Green’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayar Wol averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell is shooting 46.7% and averaging 20.0 points.

Amon Dorries is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 12.5 points.

