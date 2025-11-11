Bowling Green plays Wisconsin for non-conference showdown

Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Bowling Green…

Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Bowling Green square off in non-conference action.

Wisconsin went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Badgers averaged 65.5 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Bowling Green finished 18-13 overall with a 5-10 record on the road a season ago. The Falcons averaged 7.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

