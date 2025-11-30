Bowling Green plays Kansas State following Wol’s 21-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays…

Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Kansas State after Mayar Wol scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 81-48 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Kansas State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 0-1 on the road. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 85.6 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Kansas State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is shooting 53.8% and averaging 26.3 points for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 12.7 points.

Wol averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell is averaging 17.4 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

