Bowling Green hosts William & Mary after Shackelford’s 23-point game

William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (3-1)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts William & Mary after Josiah Shackelford scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 91-87 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

Bowling Green went 14-18 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Falcons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

William & Mary went 4-11 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Tribe averaged 7.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

