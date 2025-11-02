Bowling Green hosts Texas State to open season

Texas State Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4; over/under…

Texas State Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Texas State for the season opener.

Bowling Green finished 8-8 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

Texas State went 4-10 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

