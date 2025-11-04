Bowling Green defeats Texas State 83-48

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Mayar Wol had 19 points in Bowling Green’s 83-48 victory against Texas State on Monday.…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Mayar Wol had 19 points in Bowling Green’s 83-48 victory against Texas State on Monday.

Wol shot 6 of 6 from the field, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Javontae Campbell added 15 points and Javon Ruffin had 13 points.

Franck Emmou led the way for the Bobcats with 12 points.

