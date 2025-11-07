Bowes leads Longwood against Western Kentucky after 21-point performance

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (1-0) at Longwood Lancers (1-0) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces Western…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (1-0) at Longwood Lancers (1-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces Western Kentucky after Olivia Bowes scored 21 points in Longwood’s 121-35 victory over the Randolph WildCats.

Longwood went 10-5 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Lancers averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 12.9 from beyond the arc.

Western Kentucky went 23-9 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Lady Toppers shot 44.5% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

