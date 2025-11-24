Boston University visits Penn State following Dilione’s 22-point performance

Boston University Terriers (3-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn…

Boston University Terriers (3-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Boston University after Freddie Filione V scored 22 points in Penn State’s 77-65 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 in home games. Penn State scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 28.5 rebounds per game led by Ben Defty averaging 6.7.

Penn State is shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 48.3% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Stewart is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging eight points. Kayden Mingo is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.5 points.

Defty is shooting 66.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

