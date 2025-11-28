Boston University visits Northern Kentucky after McNair’s 28-point game

Boston University Terriers (3-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-2) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (3-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Northern Kentucky after Michael McNair scored 28 points in Boston University’s 96-87 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Norse have gone 4-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky scores 87.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-3 on the road. Boston University is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 49.6% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.9%.

McNair is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.