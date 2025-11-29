Boston University visits Northern Kentucky after McNair’s 28-point game

Boston University Terriers (3-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-2) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse…

Boston University Terriers (3-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Northern Kentucky after Michael McNair scored 28 points in Boston University’s 96-87 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Norse are 4-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky has a 5-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers are 1-3 on the road. Boston University averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Chance Gladden with 4.0.

Northern Kentucky averages 87.3 points, 9.7 more per game than the 77.6 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 72.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 76.0 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 17.4 points. Donovan Oday is shooting 60.0% and averaging 18.1 points.

McNair is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.