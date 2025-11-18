Boston University visits Brown following Adler’s 21-point game

Boston University Terriers (2-2) at Brown Bears (1-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits…

Boston University Terriers (2-2) at Brown Bears (1-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Brown after Anete Adler scored 21 points in Boston University’s 65-58 victory against the New Haven Chargers.

Brown finished 12-15 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 10.4 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

Boston University finished 13-19 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Terriers gave up 63.5 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.

