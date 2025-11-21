Boston University Terriers to host UMass Lowell River Hawks Saturday

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-2) at Boston University Terriers (2-3) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-2) at Boston University Terriers (2-3)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts UMass Lowell.

The Terriers are 0-2 in home games. Boston University has a 0-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMass Lowell went 2-11 on the road and 3-25 overall a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 47.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.3 last season.

